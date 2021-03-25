Great weekend ahead!

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A storm system moving off to the SE will give us some late clearing after a slight chance of some early day scattered showers. A cold northerly flow will keep us chilly today. Highs will only reach the mid 40's with a NW breeze at 5-15 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy then mostly clear tonight. Lows will dip to the low to mid 20's. Breezes will become light and variable as we go through this evening into tonight.

With sunny skies Friday, we will return to more normal temperatures, and that will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us near 70 degrees by Sunday. A very brief and weak system will move through Sunday night, bringing a slight chance of some isolated snow showers. It will leave colder air behind for Monday, but by the middle of the week, we will see highs back in the mid 60's under sunny skies.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!