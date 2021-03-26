Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that is gaining strength and moving in our direction will bring us a beautiful weekend, and it all starts today. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the mid to upper 50's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under clear skies, those breezes will become light and variable tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20's for most.

Sunny, warm conditions will stay with us right through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday. A brief, but chilly and wet system will build in Sunday night, and deliver a chance of mixed showers that will last into Monday morning. The system will break up over the day and leave us pretty chilly. Skies will clear Monday night and Tuesday and will mark the beginning of the next warming trend that will have us reaching 70 degrees by Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!