Another Beautiful Day

While high pressure centered well to our south will allow a few thin clouds over the region today, it will also send plenty of warm air and sunshine our way. Today's highs will range from the mid 60's to low 70's. Westerly and SW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with some areas seeing gusts to 20 mph. Skies become mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 30's with light and variable breezes.

We will see a variable cloud cover right through the coming weekend, but we are not looking at a chance of showers until Sunday night. That weak system will pass quickly after giving us a 40% chance of showers Monday. A modest cooling trend will take us from the mid 60's friday to the mid 50's Monday. We will see highs in the mid 50's along with a slight chance of some scattered showers through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

