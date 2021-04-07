Wind & thicker clouds

Local Forecast

The advance of a system from the Gulf of Alaska will give us some clouds by the end of the day. It will also ramp up our winds across the region. With plenty of sunshine through most of the day, we will see highs in the low 60's. Winds out of the west and SW will reach 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. It will stay windy tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Areas from Redmond and Sisters north will see a chance of some snow showers. Lows will be in the mid 20's to lows 30's.

Skies will clear Thursday, but we will be left with cooler daytime highs topping out in the low 50's. We ride a bit of a roller coaster through the end of the week. Highs Friday will be in the low 60's and then into the low 50's Saturday. Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us up to around 70 by Tuesday.

