Warmer and more sun for Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

With reluctance, a blast of chilly air has descended upon Central Oregon for the day. Many spots didn’t make it out of the 40s, almost 10 degrees cooler than average.

A system impacting the Cascades on Saturday didn’t make it past the crest, but the remnants of low pressure did drop our temperatures.

For those itching to get back outside, fear not, as we are going to gradually warm back up throughout the week. Winds will also be calmer than they were today, except for Monday.

Those winds will actually die down later Saturday night, and Sunday is looking calmer, with plenty of sunshine once again. We still won’t make it past the low 50s in most spots, but at least we make it into the 50s!

We’ll hang in the mid-50s to start the week before reaching the high 50s and low 60s by Thursday.

By the end of the week, next Saturday we’re looking at the potential to be back in the 70s, like this chilly Saturday never even happened.

The one constant throughout the week: sunshine, and lots of it.

