More sun, but winds to pick up Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another sunny day, but this time calmer. The respite from the wind will be temporary though as we’ll get another bit of low pressure Monday night that will kick up the winds once again.

Although this time our temperatures will stay in the mid 50s.

Monday will actually warm-up to right around our seasonal average before the winds pick up to around 10-15 mph by the afternoon, and 15-20 in the evening with gusts near 30.

Tuesday looks to be when the winds are the strongest as the forecast calls for sustained winds around 25-30 mph and gusts around 45 for Redmond throughout the day and evening.

We’ll also see some haze in the area, potentially from dust, kicked up by the wind.

Things are expected to settle down Wednesday and we climb back into the 60s by Thursday.

We start a warming trend then, which will include the nighttime temperatures too, and will end with a weekend featuring highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 30s.