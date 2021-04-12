Sunny, cool & breezy

Local Forecast

Despite seeing plenty of sunshine today, a strong northerly flow will keep us a bit on the cool side. Highs will be in the mid 50's. Northerly and NE winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Those winds will pick up a bit tonight, coming out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the 20's.

Tuesday will stay cool, with highs in the low to mid 50's. With humidity levels up, we can expect a fairly hazy day. Northerly winds will get even higher. Sustained winds will reach 20-30 mph and we will see gusts as high as 40-45 mph. We will stay cool and windy Wednesday.

The cool temps and wind will break beginning Thursday, when we see highs in the low 60's. Warm conditions will then stay with us through the coming weekend. By Saturday we will be in the low 70's and mid to upper 70's Sunday.

Bob Shaw

