COOL & WINDY

A low pressure system centered at the Oregon/Idaho border will deliver some ferocious winds to eastern Washington and Oregon today. Our skies will be mostly sunny, but blowing dust can reduce visibility to zero very quickly. Highs will be in the low 50's an northerly winds at 25-35 mph will gust as high as 45 mph. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 20's. Gusty north winds at 10-20 mph stay with us through the night.

Wednesday's skies will clear, but we will stay cool and breezy. North winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. We will see significant improvement through the rest of the week. Sunny skies stay with us into next week. By Sunday our highs will have risen into the mid to upper 70's. The powerful winds that we see for the next two days will subside beginning Thursday.

