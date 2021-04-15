Sunny & Warmer

Local Forecast

High pressure will gain strength over the Pacific NW today and that will spell a sunny and warmer day for the High Desert. Highs today will reach the low 60's and northerly winds will be gentler at 5-15 mph. Clear skies will stay with us tonight. Overnight lows will dip to freezing and a little below. Winds will become light and variable this evening and remain that way overnight.

Clear skies and warming will continue through Sunday when we are expected to see highs nearing 80 degrees. A few clouds will move in next week, but we are not expecting any showers. Highs will back off to the mid 60's; still above average for this time of year.

