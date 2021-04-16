Sunny, warm & breezy

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A strong ridge of high pressure will block any traffic from the Pacific and deliver a sunny, warm day to the High Desert. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60's. Light breezes in the morning will turn ne and pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Winds will become light and variable again tonight. Skies will stay clear and we will see overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's.

Sunny skies will prevail for the next several days, and the warmup will continue through Sunday, when we see highs in the upper 70's. High going through next week will stay quite pleasant, topping out in the mid 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!