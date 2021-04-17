Plenty of sunshine still to come

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

If you enjoyed Saturday's weather, Sunday may be even better. Highs are expected to creep up into the 80s for the first time this year and we could even challenge the record high for Redmond, which is 82 set back in 1962.

Our winds will start on the lighter side, and actually switch out of the Southeast for a little before freshening to around 11-16 mph and turning back from the Northwest. Stronger winds will continue through the evening with chances for gusts around 24 mph, still not as strong as where we were last week.

While we don't have any chances for precipitation until Friday evening, there is a large low pressure system that is approaching the Pacific Coast. The model shows this low just sitting off shore for sometime, giving some added clouds to the valley, but not affecting us in that way.

Instead, Central Oregon will see our temperatures drop modestly from our near record highs on Monday. Redmond's high of 65 for Monday is still about five degrees above average.

For the rest of the week you can pretty much copy and paste Monday's forecast, with lows also above average, around the mid 30s, before warming up slightly Friday back into the 70s.

Friday evening and Saturday morning we're expecting a system that could give us the first chance for some much needed rainfall in sometime.

