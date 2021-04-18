Cooler start to the week, still warm

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

While we didn’t reach the record temperatures we might have today, highs were still nearly 20 degrees above average across our area.

Things will start to change this evening, although we will still be above average and we will still have clear skies.

A weak front is going to pass through Central Oregon this evening that will kick up our winds just a bit, but not cause any precipitation.

It’s being driven by a low pressure system that’s sitting just offshore in the Pacific.

Winds will peak around the 11 o’clock hour Sunday night, with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts at 22.

We will also have modestly cooler temperatures on Monday through Wednesday, reminding us this is April, not June.

We could reach the 70s again on Thursday and Friday, and it looks like we have a chance for some much-needed rainfall by the weekend.