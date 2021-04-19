NICE ALL WEEK!

Local Forecast

While we will see a few clouds make their way across the High Desert, we are expecting plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 60's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. It will stay a little breezy through the evening, then winds become light after midnight. It'll be partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the 20's.

A warming trend will get us to 70 degrees by Friday. Mostly sunny skies will settle in Thursday, along with some breezy winds through Thursday night. A chance of light and isolated showers will stay with us Saturday and Sunday.

NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

