Sunny, warm & breezy

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today, along with a breezy afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60's. Light breezes out of the south this morning will turn NW and pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Winds will turn light and variable after midnight. Tonight's lows will be in the 20's under mostly clear skies.

Our cloud cover will thicken over the course of the day Friday. Those clouds will deliver a chance of rain showers Friday night. The chance of rain will increase Saturday, with more rain likely Sunday. Temperatures will be just cold enough Friday and Saturday night for us to see snow showers, as well. This will break up over the day Monday. We may not see an entirely cloud-free week, but we will see a warming trend that will have us back in the mid 60's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!