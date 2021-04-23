Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today will literally be the calm before the storm. We start out mostly clear and will see clouds thicken a bit by this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and light southerly breezes this morning will calm for the afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight and we will see a 30% chance of showers by morning. Winds will become light out of the NW and lows will be in the mid to upper 30's.

The system pressing into the NW will keep us cool and rainy all weekend. A 20-40% chance of wind-driven, mixed showers will last until Monday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Lows will be dropping to freezing and a bit below. Saturday west winds at 15-20 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Breezes will be much lighter Sunday as the system shows signs of weakening. We will stay chilly Monday, but skies will start clearing about lunch time. Partly sunny skies will arrive Tuesday, along with a warming trend that will have us in the low 70's by next Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!