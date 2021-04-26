Chilly & breezy today

Local Forecast

A weak low pressure center directly overhead is responsible for the morning showers we saw. It will weaken quickly, and we will see some clearing skies through the afternoon. Highs will stay chilly, topping out in the mid 50's. NW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Light and variable breezes this evening will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 20's.

The balance of the week looks quite pleasant. With a variable cloud cover, we will see a warming trend that has us in the low 80's by Thursday. Though we cool a bit for the weekend, we will stay in the mid 60's. We have a very slight chance of isolated showers Saturday, with a return to sunny skies Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

