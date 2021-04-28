SUNNY & WARMER

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

High pressure centered well to our south may allow a thin cloud or two today, but overall there will be plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's, and if we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the north. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Breezes will calm this evening and stay calm all night.

As this ridge of high pressure moves to the east, we will see a variable cloud cover through the end of the work week, but we will be staying dry. Highs will rise into the low 80's Thursday and back down into the low 70's Friday. The weekend is looking quite pleasant, as we see sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60's. These nice conditions will carry into next week, as well.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!