Cooler with some wind this weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Northwesterly winds will be up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25, calming in the overnight hours. Highs will continue to cool off a bit the next few days, taking us back to the low 60s by Sunday. Stronger northwesterly winds will be with us through Saturday, at around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30.

We also see a slight chance of showers overnight Friday and an even slighter chance off and on through the weekend. At the start of next week, our skies begin to clear and our temperatures start to warm again, getting us back to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US