Slight chances for rain, gusty

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

This morning's shower gave us just over two tenths of an inch of rain in Bend, which is actually a tenth of an inch more than all of April!

Much-needed to help alleviate our drought conditions in Central Oregon.

Although there are more cold fronts to pass through the area over the next few days, it doesn't look like we will get much chance for rain from any of them.

In fact tomorrow afternoon is looking like most of the systems will be out of the area leaving us with sunshine as we begin another warming trend back into the high 70s by mid-week.

Sunday is looking otherwise average with highs in the high 50s and low 60s. We will see some of the strong gusts we're seeing Saturday night again, but sustained winds won't be much stronger than 10 miles an hour.

The beginning of the week is looking like the clearest before clouds roll back in and we have a chance of rain toward the end of the week.

