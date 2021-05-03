Average temperatures and breezy to start the week

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

It's been partly cloudy and breezy, with average temperatures to start our week. Lows will cool into the 30s and low 40s.

Highs will begin to warm a bit the next few days, taking us back to the high 70s low 80s by Wednesday. A quick turnaround is expected by Thursday, with highs back into 60s and a 30% chance for showers.

Daytime temperatures in Central Oregon will be back down into the 50s by Friday and the low 30s overnight. The chance of showers stays with us through the Saturday, with a chance for snow on the Cascades.

