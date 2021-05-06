Above average temperatures before we dip heading into the weekend…

Local Forecast

Good Morning Central Oregon!

Yesterday, we were forecasting chances for rain for most of Central Oregon, but that's changed in the last 24 hours. Only La Pine, Madras and Sisters are seeing chances for rain tonight, at about 25%.

The rest of Central Oregon can expect low 70s as we stay above average.

We can expect wind speeds throughout the day at 10-15 mph before they pick up later in the evening, for some breezy conditions.