Below average temperatures as we head into the weekend…

Local Forecast

Happy Friday morning Central Oregon!

Below average temperatures for the first time this week as all of Central Oregon will see temperatures in the low to high 50s.

We are forecasting slight chances for rain in Sisters before 11 a.m. The rest of Central Oregon should see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Mild wind speeds from 10 to 15 mph with chances of wind gusts up to 25 mph throughout the area.

Below average temperatures stay with us into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday with slight chances for rain at about 10% for the region. Temperatures will start to pickup next week as we see multiple chances for 80 degree weather.