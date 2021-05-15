Sunny start to the week

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Sunny skies today but a little bit of wind that should continue into the night tonight.

Winds tonight will be on the gustier side, with top gusts expected to peak around 25 mph. Things will calm down by midnight however and will not pick back up until later Sunday evening.

Then we could see winds increase for the next 24 hours until we see peak gusts around 33 mph on Monday night.

All of this while we start to see our summer like temperatures drop. Tomorrow is looking like it will reach the 80s in all of our cities, but the high drops considerably, down to 68 in Redmond, by Tuesday.

Wednesday we are anticipating a new system off of the Pacific that will give us chances for rain from Wednesday evening, through Friday, and lower our temperatures back down to the 50s.

