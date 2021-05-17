Nice day before the change

Local Forecast

Sunny, warm conditions will be accompanied by breezy winds this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70's. The leading edge of a system moving into the NW will see NW breezes picking up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. We will also see a few clouds build in by the end of the day. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the low 30's to low 40's. Winds will stay gusty out of the west.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday, with those clouds thickening by the end of the day. Highs will be around 60, so this will mark the beginning of a cool-down that will be with us all week. A chance of showers will develop Tuesday night, and with lows down around freezing, some snow could mix in with the rain. This will be especially true at the upper elevations. Watch for slick roads Wednesday morning.

These cooler temperatures and chance of mixed showers will stay with us through Friday night. Beginning Saturday, we will see some clearing and warming. With mostly sunny skies, we will see highs in the low 60's Saturday and upper 60's Sunday.

