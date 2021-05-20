Cold, windy, rain/snow

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

As a low pressure center slowly makes its way across our region, we are in for some more cold, wet and windy weather. Highs today will only reach the mid 40's to low 50's, with a 30% chance of scattered rain showers. NW winds pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. NW winds will stay gusty all night. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's, so look for some snow to mix with the showers, especially at the upper elevations.

These almost winter-like conditions dig in for the next few days, so we can expect to stay cold and windy with a chance of mixed showers right into Saturday night. We will see signs of improvement Sunday. After some morning scattered showers, the cloud cover will break up and highs will return to the mid 60's. Clearing and warming will gradually continue into next week, until we are under sunny skies will highs in the low 70's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!