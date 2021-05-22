Warmer Sunday, rain and T-storms Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Weekend Central Oregon,

After week that started in the 80s, some of us didn’t get out of the 40s on Friday and Saturday brought with it more cool temperatures and some much-needed rain.

With the rain over the past few days, and it looks like we’ve already tripled April’s rainfall total this month.

Sunday is looking like it will be drier, with our temperatures returning to more seasonal highs, settling around the mid 60s.

There will be some stronger breezes on Sunday as well, with sustained winds between 10-15 and gusts over 20 mph. That will stick around through Monday night.

Rain will return on Monday with a 50 percent chance of showers and potentially even some thunderstorms in the mix as well as a stalled weather system will collide with another over the Cascades.

That chance will likely arrive sometime Monday afternoon, but once it clears out, our strong winds should subside on Tuesday morning.

And although Tuesday is looking like the coolest day of the week (high of 62 in Redmond) on the tail end of the cold front, it looks like things get more seasonal by Wednesday with temperatures back in the 70s for the remainder of the week.

