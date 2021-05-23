Chance for T-storms on Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We start our week with the first day of consistent sunshine in a few days (although a few raindrops made it through this afternoon). Tomorrow, things are going to be a little wetter.

It looks like we have a likely chance of more showers on Monday, as a front collides with another one stalled on the Cascades. That could also create the chance for some isolated thunderstorms in some spots.

Tomorrow's highs are looking to be in the low to mid 60s across the region, but they will dip down to the low 60s/high 50s by the time it passes through on Tuesday. We could also see some stray showers on Tuesday as well.

By Wednesday, things look to settle back to what we are accustomed to this time of year, sunny with highs in the 70s.

With the exception of a slight chance for some showers Thursday afternoon, that looks like it will be the theme for the balance of the week.

