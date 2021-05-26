A FAIR DAY

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

Today we usher in a return to some very fair conditions. Look for plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70's and NW breezes that will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. A slight increase in clouds tonight to partly cloudy skies will signal a brief spell of showers Thursday, but we stay dry until then. Lows will be in the 40's and gusty evening breezes will become calm overnight.

Thursday we will be at the southern fringe of a system centered well to our north. This will give us some cooler air and a chance of seeing some scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's with westerly winds at 15-25 mph. This system will move through quickly and clear our skies Friday. We will only warm to the mid to upper 60's. This will, however, mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the mid 80's Memorial Day and upper 80's, near 90, Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!