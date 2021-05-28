And the warm-up begins

Local Forecast

Today we transition out of the cold, cloudy and windy pattern into a warming trend that will have us downright hot by next week. With a few thin clouds, our highs today will be in the mid to upper 60's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph and then turn light and variable this evening. Skies become partly cloudy tonight as lows dip to the low to mid 30's.

With a variable cloud cover, the warm-up continues this weekend. Look for mid to upper 70's Saturday and upper 70's to low 80's Sunday. Monday, Memorial Day, we will hit the mid 80's. We will start the new work week with sunny skies and highs in the low 90's.

