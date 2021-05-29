Warm and getting warmer

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We're back firmly into the 70s today and it's only going to keep getting warmer as we head through the holiday weekend.

Sunday is looking like most spots will hit the 80 degree mark and perhaps even fewer clouds in the sky than on Saturday.

And for anyone with outdoor Memorial Day, the forecast is showing highs climbing near 90 and plenty of sunshine again as we begin to head into the summer months. Throughout the whole weekend and rest of the week we should see gentle breezes around 5-10 mph with a few gusts on Sunday night.

The rest of the week is looking just about the same as our temperatures should peak on Sunday with a high of 94 in Redmond, one degree shy of the record on the opening day of June in 1986.

