We’re in for a cooler, but nice weekend

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

After a warm night and a mild start to the morning, we can expect another day of above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80's and NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 20-30 mph. Those winds will stay gusty through the evening and then back off to 5-10 mph going into tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the upper 30's to mid 40's.

Beginning Saturday, temperatures will slip below average. Highs will be in the mid 60's to low 70's through the weekend and into next week, despite the fact that skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Overnight lows will also be dropping into the 30's to low 40's. A little care for sensitive plants and animals may be in order.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!