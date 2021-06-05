Milder temperatures for next week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

A departure today from the near-record temperatures earlier this week. Over the past few days, temperatures have dropped anywhere from 12 to 19 degrees from same times Friday across Central Oregon.

With a cloudy start, highs Sunday will be slightly warmer, but we will see these high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for the next several days. Also making it feel a little cooler today is the winds.

We're seeing gusts around 30 mph, with sustained winds between 16-20. This will continue on Sunday but die down on Monday.

We do also have some chances for rain over the next few days. It looks like places closer to the Cascades (like Sisters) will have a chance for some rain on Sunday night, and there are more chances for showers on Tuesday evening.

Otherwise, the week will remain mild, with clouds coming in and out for much of the time.

