Chilly; chance of showers

A system centered over western Washington will be responsible for rotating cold air and moisture over our region today. Highs will only reach the upper 50's to low 60's, with a 20-30% chance of rain showers scattered across the region. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph through the day and much of the night. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the 30's.

Wednesday will be a repeat of today, then we get a short break between systems Thursday. Friday and Friday night, we will see more rain showers. The warm-up begins Saturday, with highs in the mid 70's. We will climb into the low to mid 80's Sunday and Monday. We will also live with a slight chance of isolated showers through the weekend.

