Chilly, wet & breezy…again

A slow-moving low pressure center will deliver another chilly, rainy day to the High Desert today. We will have a 40% chance of rain showers scattered across the region, with highs in the mid 50's to low 60's. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with higher gusts to those areas receiving the showers. Rain will taper off this evening and leave us under partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be in the 30's and those NW winds will stay gusty all night.

Look for more sunshine Thursday, with highs in the mid 60's. After this modest break, another system will settle in. Rain is likely Friday into Friday evening. Mostly sunny skies will prevail Saturday, with highs getting back to something more normal, reaching the upper 70's. Highs will reach the low 80's Sunday and Monday. We will also see a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will stay with us through the middle of the week.

