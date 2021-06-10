Clearer, but staying cool

Local Forecast

While we will stay a bit on the cool side, today we get to enjoy a break between systems. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the low to mid 60's. Westerly breezes will be fairly gentle at 5-15 mph. The clouds will thicken tonight, but it looks like we will hold off the rain until tomorrow. Winds will become light out of the west and lows will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's.

The next system pushing into the NW will deliver rain showers to us Friday, beginning about lunch time. SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph and stay breezy through Friday night. Highs will be in the mid 60's and lows will be in the 40's. Spotty showers are expected Saturday, with highs warming into the mid 70's. Rain showers are likely to be scattered across the region Saturday night through Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week.

