Chilly, rainy, breezy

A system centered off the Pacific NW coastline becomes almost stationary today, so it will deliver a consistent flow of cool air and moisture across the region. We will see a 40-50% chance of rain scattered across the entire region. Highs will be in the low 60's, with SW winds picking up to a gusty 10-15 mph. Gusty winds will stay with us tonight, as will a chance or rain. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's.

A chance of showers will stay with us through Monday, and with Sunday's highs topping out around 80 degrees, we have a chance of a thunderstorm or two. Going into next week...some clearing Tuesday will allow temperatures to increase a bit each day. By Thursday, we are looking at highs in the mid 80's.

