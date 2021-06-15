One more chilly, drizzly, breezy day

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure to our south will push the current system to the north, but its exit will take most of the day. Our best chance of seeing more rain will be between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and that will be followed by some clearing skies. Highs will stay chilly, topping out in the mid to upper 60's. NW winds will reach a gusty 5-15 mph. Mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 30's to low 40's with light and variable winds.

Beginning Wednesday, we will see sunny skies, accompanied by a warming trend that will have us in the upper 80's by Friday. The sunshine will stretch through the coming weekend. Thermometers will continue to reach the mid 80's into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!