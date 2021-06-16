The warm-up begins

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A cell of high pressure over the SW United States will gain strength today and not only keep our skies clear, but it will also return us to more normal temperatures. With plenty of sunshine, today's highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the north. Breezes turn light and variable this evening and stay there overnight. Skies will stay clear. Lows will be in the 40's.

Sunny, clear skies will stay with us for the next several days. Highs will reach the mid 80's by the end of the work week and remain there through the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90's going into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!