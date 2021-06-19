Hot and sunny start to summer

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Sunday, which will kick off the official start of summer, will be looking a lot like Saturday with highs around 90, and slight northerly breeze. On Monday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 90s and we begin to see a chance of thunderstorms that night that will stretch into much of Tuesday.

Central Oregon does have some smoke on the way coming from the fire that started today on the Warm Springs Reservation. Bend could be waking up Sunday morning to light smoke, while Prineville is already experiencing moderate density smoke.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and nothing but sunshine Thursday. Highs will be staying in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

