Warm holiday weekend

Sunny skies and a smoky haze will prevail once again today. With highs in the low to mid 90's, an excessive heat warning will stay in place for portions of Central Oregon until 8 p.m. Sunday. Today, NW breezes at 5-15 mph will get a bit gustier for some this afternoon. Skies will stay clear tonight, but the hazy conditions will stay with us, as well. Lows will be in the 50's, with light and variable breezes.

High pressure centered to our SE will gain strength and keep our skies sunny for the next several days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's until the middle of next week. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 80's Thursday -- the first time we have dropped into the 80's for many days.

