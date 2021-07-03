Hot, just not quite AS hot

Local Forecast

Happy Fourth of July Weekend Central Oregon!

As we hit one of the busiest times of the year for getting outside in our area, the mother nature is finally turning down a heat... a little.

We did near 100 in some spots and hit in others on Saturday, but Sunday is looking like it will only top out in the lower 90s. Welcomed relief after a week of records near or above 110!

As for the haze, no smoke really entered the area on Saturday and what remains, from the Lava Fire in Northern California, is expected to clear out later Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Winds will stay on the moderate side with gusts crossing 20 mph.

