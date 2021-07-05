Another warm one

Local Forecast

With sunny skies and highs around 10 degrees above average, the run of warm days we have seen will continue today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. We could see some late afternoon and evening gusty conditions, but winds will become light and variable after midnight. Under clear skies, lows will be scattered through the 40's.

Tuesday promises to be the hottest day of the week, with highs nearing 100 degrees. Late-day moisture moving in over hot surface temperatures will combine to give us a chance of some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms after 11 pm. This will all clear through Wednesday morning. Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80's -- still a few degrees above average. Sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 90's ,will conclude the work week and carry us through the coming weekend.

