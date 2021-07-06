Sunny, warm, breezy

Local Forecast

High pressure over the Pacific NW will continue to dictate hot weather for the High Desert today. Sunny skies may be marred by a smoky haze, but that won't stop our daytime highs from reaching the mid to upper 90's. Northerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher for some. Moisture moving in over these hot surface temperatures tonight will give us a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50's. Breezes will turn SW at 5-15 mph after midnight.

The chances of thunderstorms will dissipate quickly Wednesday morning, leaving us with just a few thin clouds. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the upper 80's through Thursday. Hot temperatures in the mid 90's will return Friday and they will stay with us right through the weekend and into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

