Cooler than yesterday

As a strong center of high pressure moves off to the southeast, we will see modestly cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 80's still put us above average for this date. Sunny skies will be marred by a patchy, smoky haze and NW breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph this afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and stay there overnight. We'll have lows in the mid 40's to low 50's under clear skies.

That smoky haze will stay with us tomorrow, along with highs in the upper 80's. Sunny skies will prevail for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid 90's and overnight lows will be in the 50's.

