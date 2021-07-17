Skip to Content
Clear skies continue

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Our clear skies have stayed clear, with the absence of clouds, smoke or otherwise. That trend should continue, for the most part, as we have pretty consistent winds pushing smoke from the massive Bootleg Fire in Klamath County to our South and East.

Those Northwest winds should continue to start the week, but could get strong Monday night with gusts forecasted to top 30 mph.

High temperatures over the next few days will remain within a few degrees of 90, but we will see a trend of cooler nights continue when we see Wednesday’s low drop all the way to 48 degrees.

