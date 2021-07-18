Haze blankets the region

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Our skies started clear this morning, but slowly and surely the haze set in as we had calm winds throughout the day.

All air quality levels were still green or just barely into yellow (50-100) readings as of early Sunday evening in Central Oregon.

The haze may stick around overnight but could clear out with a strong West and then North wind on Monday. Gusts on Monday night could peak around 25 mph.

High temperatures will hover around 90 again on Monday and Tuesday before taking a quick two-day dip into the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will also dip into the high 40s those nights before coming back up to the 50s (and 90s for highs) on Friday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US