Warm again today

High pressure to our SE will win the battle between it and low pressure to our NW and give us a warm day again today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's, with NW winds at 5-15 mph that could be a little gusty for some this afternoon. Skies will stay sunny, with a smoky haze. Hazy, but clear skies will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the low 50's. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

Hazy conditions are likely to stay with us until some of the bigger fires are extinguished, but we will get a slight break from the heat Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80's. Skies will stay sunny for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90's.

