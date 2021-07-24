Hot and smoky week ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Well, after a few weeks of relatively low smoke cover, given the proximity of the Bootleg Fire, there was not a strong enough wind to keep it out today.

Air quality readings are still ranging from good to moderate, as of early evening, but E::Space labs sensors in Sunriver, at Elk Lake and near La Pine are over 100.

The smoke will clear a little overnight, as the breeze freshens from the north, but it could switch to out of the southwest, which would bring it right back into Central Oregon.

High temperatures should remain in the 90s for much of the week, with highs topping out at 101 in Warm Springs for Sunday. There is a chance of rain on the way for Monday and then Wednesday, which could bring some relief to firefighters, but it remains to be seen how much we actually get.

