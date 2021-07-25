Slight chance of rain

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Another smoky day for us, and this time, we're seeing some effect on the AQI readings, with several monitors reading yellow around 5:30 Sunday evening.

We had some winds out of the south earlier today, but it's looking like winds will be out of the north and northwest for the foreseeable future, which should help push the smoke out of the area.

This week will start out hot, but cool down into the upper 80s on Tuesday, when we have a slight chance for rain, but it's looking more likely to be dry thunderstorms.

We actually have a 20-30 percent chance of rain Monday through Wednesday before things clear up again on Thursday. We will also see another warm-up, back into the high 90s.

