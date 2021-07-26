Hot Monday, chance for showers

Local Forecast

Good Monday morning, Central Oregon.

We are starting off our week very hot, as temperatures across the high desert are back in the 90's.

Many of us are waking up to widespread haze and smoke in the region due to fire activity, expect the smoke and haze to remain with us throughout the day. By Wednesday we anticipate clearer skies.

A low pressure system is hitting parts of California and in our region we anticipate a 20 percent chance of rain showers today. As clouds thicken this evening into tomorrow, we expect a 40 percent chance for showers on Tuesday.

Gentle breezes today ranging from five to 9 mph, winds will remain calm throughout the day.

The average high today is 92 degrees, but parts of Jefferson/Wasco county will see mid to upper 90's. Crook County and Deschutes County ranges from low to mid 90 degree temperatures.